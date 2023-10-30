Lakers News

LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish pop up on Lakers injury report ahead of game vs. Magic

Rui Hachimura and LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report ahead of Monday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

The team has listed superstar LeBron James as probable for the game with left ankle tendonitis. He is joined by Rui Hachimura (left eye contusion, probable) and Cam Reddish (right foot soreness, probable).

The Lakers won’t have Jarred Vanderbilt (heel, out) or rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino (right patella contusion, out) in the game.

It’s good news for the Lakers that James is listed as probable, as the team played an overtime game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

With Monday’s game being the second night of a back-to-back, it’s good to see that James appears to be able to give it a go given his probable status.

The four-time NBA champion had a huge game on Sunday, scoring 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting (3-for-8 from 3-point range) while adding 15 rebounds and eight assists. It was James’ highest point total in a game this season.

While the Lakers reportedly have a new plan for managing James’ minutes this season, he has played 35 or more minutes in each of the team’s last two games. It’s possible he doesn’t see that large of a workload in Monday’s contest.

Hachimura is also coming off his best game of the young season, as he scored a season-high 11 points and grabbed six rebounds in the loss to the Kings. Hachimura scored just 13 combined points in the team’s first two games of the 2023-24 season.

With the Lakers losing two of their first three games of the season, the team would love to get back in the win column on Monday, especially since it appears neither James or Anthony Davis will sit out this game to rest.

The Magic come into this game at 2-0 on the season. They beat the Houston Rockets in their season opener before defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game.

Orlando is in the midst of a four-game road trip where it plays Portland, the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz.

Monday night’s game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PST from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

