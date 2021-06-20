- Report: Lakers discussed trading Kyle Kuzma for Spencer Dinwiddie at trade deadline
- LeBron James reacts to scouting report saying Bronny is ‘actually good’
- LeBron James and Anthony Davis spark Russell Westbrook trade rumors after latest social media activity
- Kyle Kuzma removes Lakers from his Instagram bio amidst rumors of potential trade
- Kevin Garnett appears to call out LeBron James and Anthony Davis for skipping upcoming Olympics
- Tyronn Lue argues Lakers fans should now cheer for Clippers in NBA playoffs because it’s ‘all one city’
- NBA insider says Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma ‘looks like he’s on his way out’
- Report: Netflix to release workplace comedy series inspired by Lakers front office
- Robert Horry comes to LeBron James’ defense after he rips apart NBA for starting season too early
- Report: Jason Kidd ‘excited’ about potentially being in the mix for Orlando Magic head coaching job
Report: Lakers discussed trading Kyle Kuzma for Spencer Dinwiddie at trade deadline
-
- Updated: June 20, 2021
According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Lakers discussed the idea of trading Kyle Kuzma in a deal that would have brought Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie to the Lakers.
“Reportedly, the Nets were engaged in talks at the deadline with the [Golden State] Warriors that would have sent the point guard to Golden State for Kelly Oubre and to Los Angeles and the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma,” wrote Net Income of NetsDaily.
In retrospect, the deal would have likely been a win for the Lakers, as Kuzma performed at a very low level in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Having said that, Dinwiddie is expected to hit free agency this offseason. Had the deal gone through, the Lakers could have ended up losing Kuzma for merely a rental player in Dinwiddie. However, it’s also possible that Dinwiddie would have opted to re-sign with the Lakers if he was already in L.A.
If recent speculation is any indication, the Lakers are likely to continue exploring trades for Kuzma this offseason.