Report: Lakers could include Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV in Kyrie Irving trade or separate deal entirely

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be firmly in the hunt for superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Fans have been speculating about what it might take for the Lakers to land the All-Star, and it seems like Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV might on the table when it comes to a trade for Irving.

“[LeBron] James-[Anthony] Davis-Irving would be the best trio in the league, and while the Lakers’ supporting cast obviously has certain limitations and glaring holes, a group of [Joe] Harris, [Rui] Hachimura, [Austin] Reaves, [Dennis] Schröder, Thomas Bryant, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker IV and Patrick Beverley is solid enough that the Lakers can piece together a useful rotation,” wrote The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. “(Beverley and Walker IV could also be included in an Irving package or a separate deal to further upgrade the rotation, league sources tell The Athletic.)”

Beverley has been involved in some trade rumors recently, and it was even reported that the squad is looking to upgrade from him. It seems as though the franchise hasn’t been happy with his play since acquiring him from the Utah Jazz this past offseason.

For all of those reasons, it shouldn’t be too surprising to hear that Beverley could be included in a deal for Irving.

However, it might come as a surprise to some to hear that the Lakers could be willing to part ways with Walker, who was also acquired by Lakers last offseason.

It seems to be the first time all season that Walker’s name has been involved in trade rumors. The 24-year-old is currently recording 14.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while knocking down 45.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 37.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Maybe the Lakers are willing to trade any player on the roster besides James, Davis and Hachimura for Irving. Russell Westbrook seems very likely to be included in any potential deal.

The Lakers appear to think that they’re very close to getting back to being contenders, and a deal for Irving might be what they need to put themselves over the top.

Los Angeles currently sits in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 25-28 record, though it is within striking distance of a playoff spot.

The NBA’s trade deadline is set for Feb. 9, so the Lakers have to act fast if they want to make any deals.