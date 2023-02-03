Report: Lakers believe they’re 1 move away from being legitimate title contenders

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently a team that many expect to try to make a move prior the Feb. 9 trade deadline next week. So far, the only really impactful roster change they’ve made during the 2022-23 season has been the recent acquisition of forward Rui Hachimura.

However, more trades could be coming in the near future.

According to a recent report, the Lakers themselves believe that they are at least one more move away from being serious title contenders.

“The belief within the Lakers’ organization is that they need to make at least one more move by the Feb. 9 trade deadline to give themselves a legitimate shot at competing for a championship, sources say,” Chris Haynes reported for Bleacher Report. “The acquisition of Rui Hachimura and the return of Anthony Davis has provided a jolt of energy and a renewed sense of confidence in the locker room, along with some added motivation.”

Of course, the Lakers’ title hopes rest on the shoulders of Davis and LeBron James, and both players have looked like legitimate MVP candidates at different parts in the current season.

James has been on an absolute tear as of late as he narrows in on the league’s all-time scoring record. As for Davis, he recently returned from an extended stay on the bench after suffering a foot injury earlier this season.

He’s looked a bit rusty at times, but he has turned it on in the last two games, putting up 27 points and nine boards in a win over the New York Knicks and 31 points and 14 boards in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

Despite the fact that the Lakers have a losing record on the season and are in the No. 12 spot in the Western Conference standings, there seems to be a lot of confidence that the right move could put the team over the edge. After all, the Lakers are just three games back from the No. 4 seed in the West.

So, the one question that remains is what move or moves would make the Lakers title contenders? Thanks to the addition of Hachimura, the frontcourt seems settled. So, are the Lakers looking for a talented guard to add to the mix? Would replacing Russell Westbrook with a proven shooter who can rain from deep really make the Lakers one of the NBA’s elite teams?

Fans are surely hoping that those questions will be answered very soon.