Before the 2021-22 season began, the Los Angeles Lakers certainly had lofty expectations for this year.

However, the team is struggling, posting a record of 13-12 after 25 games. It stands just sixth in the tough Western Conference.

The coaching staff is likely working double time to address the situation and find ways to turn the season around. It is reportedly putting “everything on the table” to determine how to maximize the roster.

“The Lakers’ 13-12 start to the season has already caused [Frank] Vogel’s job to be questioned,” wrote Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “They’ve cycled through 12 different starting lineups in those 25 games, the second most in the league, behind the Philadelphia 76ers. The injuries and inconsistency have led the coaching staff to put everything on the table and ponder whether they have to change their high-paced plan on the fly, sources told ESPN.”

In hopes of bolstering their roster for another championship run this season, the Lakers traded for former MVP Russell Westbrook this past offseason. Following its acquisition of the point guard, the team opted to change its offensive plan to cater to his strong open-court game.

Last season, the Lakers ranked 16th in pace (98.7) in the league. This year, L.A. is playing faster, having a pace of 101.1, which is good for second among the 30 teams in the league.

But the change in pace has not resulted in a significant improvement in offensive production. The Lakers’ offensive rating ranks just 22nd in the NBA so far this season.

L.A. is gunning for its 18th championship banner this year, and to achieve that, the team will certainly need to improve on the offensive end of the floor.