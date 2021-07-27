Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise.

Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise, sources tell me and @sam_amick. His contract ended and the sides did not agree to new terms. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) July 27, 2021

Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years.

While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers are undergoing several changes. Former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd departed the organization for a head coaching gig with the Dallas Mavericks.

In addition, the Lakers signed David Fizdale as an assistant coach. Fizdale has a solid relationship and history with four-time MVP LeBron James.

Hollins had recently been rumored to be a candidate to join Chauncey Billups’ staff on the Portland Trail Blazers, and it will surely be interesting to see if that’s where he winds up.