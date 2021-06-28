Jason Kidd sends sincere message to LeBron James after leaving Lakers

- Montrezl Harrell throws subtle jab at Lakers after dominating Drew League game in Los Angeles
- Updated: June 28, 2021
The Dallas Mavericks recently named Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd their next head coach.
On Monday, Kidd broke his silence since the hiring news by sending four-time MVP LeBron James and the Lakers a classy message.
Thank you @Lakers @JeanieBuss for the last two years and the opportunity to grow as a coach. Our championship season was unforgettable. Thrilled to return to the @dallasmavs organization and begin another chapter @mcuban! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/HN1FacKTzY
— Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) June 28, 2021
From winning Olympic 🏅 to taking home the 2020 NBA chip 🏆💍, our time together has been incredible @KingJames. Good luck King 👑 https://t.co/XKgPntO0FM
— Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) June 28, 2021
James, 36, recently shared his bittersweet reaction to the news of Kidd heading to Dallas.
Of course, Kidd served as an assistant coach with the Lakers over the last two years. He was a guiding voice during the franchise’s 2020 title in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.
In addition to winning an NBA ring together, Kidd and James won gold medals as players during the 2008 Olympics. The 48-year-old Kidd averaged 12.6 points, 8.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game over the course of his playing career.
Now, the former point guard will be tasked with leading superstar Luka Doncic and the Mavs to championship contention. Kidd has been a head coach before with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
During his old coaching stops with Brooklyn and Milwaukee, Kidd accumulated a 183-190 record.