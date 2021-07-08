- Report: Lakers coach on Blazers radar to join Chauncey Billups’ staff
Report: Lakers coach on Blazers radar to join Chauncey Billups’ staff
- Updated: July 7, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers may lose another member of their coaching staff.
It is rumored that Lionel Hollins is wanted by the Portland Trail Blazers to fill out new head coach Chauncey Billups’ new staff.
Sources: Candidates for lead assistant role for Portland Trail Blazers and new head coach Chauncey Billups: Former Bulls/Clippers coach Vinny Del Negro, ex-Wizards/Thunder coach Scott Brooks and Lakers assistant Lionel Hollins.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2021
Hollins would bring solid experience to Portland, as he won the NBA championship last year with L.A. and was previously a head coach for several years in Memphis.
Billups was just hired by the Blazers to replace outgoing head coach Terry Stotts after several early postseason exits.
L.A. recently lost assistant Jason Kidd, as he left to join the Dallas Mavericks.
The Lakers have been active in looking for replacements for Kidd and possibly Hollins. Scott Brooks, who previously coached the Oklahoma City Thunder, recently had an interview with the Purple and Gold.