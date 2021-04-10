Friday was a joyous day for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson helped raise the 2020 World Series championship banner at Dodger Stadium.

Magic Johnson helping to raise the Dodgers' 2020 World Series championship banner at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/CZfWYBmtv8 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 9, 2021

The banner represents the end of a 32-year drought for the Dodgers, as they finally won a world championship last October at the expense of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Johnson, of course, is no stranger to championships. He won five of them as a player for the Lakers in the 1980s during the Showtime era.

He has been a part owner of the Dodgers since 2012. During that time, the team went from being consistently mediocre to consistently winning the National League West.

After losing in the World Series in 2017 and ’18, the organization is finally on top again, and it looks to have a great chance of repeating as champs in ’21.

Johnson’s former NBA team also won the championship in 2020, making it one of the few times that two major professional sports teams from the same city won it all in the same calendar year.