- Video: Magic Johnson helps Dodgers raise 2020 World Series championship banner
- Report: Anthony Davis could suit up when Lakers return to Los Angeles next week
- Markieff and Marcus Morris react to getting ejected on the same night in different cities
- LeBron James reacts to the tragic death of DMX
- Dennis Schroder reveals he was dealing with knee injury in game vs. Miami Heat
- Jared Dudley reveals when Anthony Davis and LeBron James will return for Lakers
- Report: LeBron James to produce remake of 1990 cult comedy ‘House Party’
- Report: Lakers release MRI results on Kyle Kuzma’s latest injury
- 3 ways Andre Drummond will immediately make an impact on the Lakers offense
- LeBron James’ latest social media post hints that he and Anthony Davis could be returning soon
Video: Magic Johnson helps Dodgers raise 2020 World Series championship banner
-
- Updated: April 10, 2021
Friday was a joyous day for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson helped raise the 2020 World Series championship banner at Dodger Stadium.
Magic Johnson helping to raise the Dodgers' 2020 World Series championship banner at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/CZfWYBmtv8
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 9, 2021
The banner represents the end of a 32-year drought for the Dodgers, as they finally won a world championship last October at the expense of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Johnson, of course, is no stranger to championships. He won five of them as a player for the Lakers in the 1980s during the Showtime era.
He has been a part owner of the Dodgers since 2012. During that time, the team went from being consistently mediocre to consistently winning the National League West.
After losing in the World Series in 2017 and ’18, the organization is finally on top again, and it looks to have a great chance of repeating as champs in ’21.
Johnson’s former NBA team also won the championship in 2020, making it one of the few times that two major professional sports teams from the same city won it all in the same calendar year.