Report: Lakers, Blazers, Bulls and Magic showing interest in James Ennis

- Updated: September 8, 2021
According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams interested in veteran swingman James Ennis.
“James Ennis has drawn interest from the [Portland Trail] Blazers as well as the [Chicago] Bulls, Lakers, and [Orlando] Magic, I’m told,” NBA insider Michael Scotto said during a recent podcast appearance.
Ennis would be an interesting addition for L.A. Despite being on the wrong side of 30 years old, he’s still a productive player.
In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He knocked down 47.3 percent of his shots from the field and a whopping 43.3 percent of shots from beyond the arc.
Ennis isn’t exactly a high-volume shooter from deep, but he’s clearly capable of hitting a 3-pointer when the situation requires it.
His 6-foot-6 frame makes him a very versatile player. The Lakers would certainly be able to use that to their advantage. Ennis would be the latest veteran addition to an L.A. roster that has no shortage of experienced players.
Time will tell if the Lakers end up seriously pursuing the former second-round pick.