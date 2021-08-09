- Carmelo Anthony’s hilarious response when ages of Lakers players are brought up
Carmelo Anthony’s hilarious response when ages of Lakers players are brought up
- Updated: August 9, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony had a hilarious response when asked about the ages of the Lakers’ players for next season.
After @mcten points out Carmelo is 37 and starts listing off the ages of other players on the roster, he jabs back, laughing: "We don't care. We create our own narrative!"
— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) August 9, 2021
Anthony, who is finally getting a chance to play with his friend LeBron James, is looking to provide a solid scoring presence for the Lakers next season.
Last season while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, Anthony averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3.
The Lakers lost a lot of shooting when they traded Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, so Anthony should help fill the void.
The Lakers will have a lot of veterans in the 2021-22 season, but they hope that the experience will help the team get back to the NBA Finals.
Anthony, 37, is still searching for his first NBA title in his career.