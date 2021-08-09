Carmelo Anthony’s heartfelt response on finally being able to play with LeBron James

This upcoming season, Carmelo Anthony will finally play on the same team as LeBron James.

The Syracuse University product feels that he finally had a prime opportunity to team up with his good friend.

Carmelo Anthony said for years he and LeBron have "laughed and joked" about the possibility of playing together, but he thinks on the Lakers "the time is now for us to be on the same team. It couldn't have came at a better time." — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) August 9, 2021

James and Anthony have been close friends ever since the two were in high school. They were two of the first three players chosen in the famed 2003 NBA Draft.

Anthony had been one of the game’s great scorers for many years, but his game declined precipitously a few years ago. Since then, he has reinvented himself as a great 3-point shooter while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now that he will be a Los Angeles Laker, he will have the opportunity to help his new team with arguably its biggest weakness: 3-point shooting.

By playing the power forward position, Anthony may also be able to help James cut down on his minutes and on-court responsibilities somewhat.

The four-time MVP is reportedly open to playing at the 4 more than he has in the past to accommodate another big-name acquisition in Russell Westbrook.