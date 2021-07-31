Report: Lakers are ‘very interested’ in signing Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers appear very serious about signing Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony.

#Lakers are “very interested” in the prospect of signing Carmelo Anthony, per a league source. Melo has been linked to the Lakers as a possibility, given his friendship w/LeBron dating back to high school. Anthony drilled a career-best 40.9 percent from 3 last season w/Portland. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 31, 2021

The 37-year-old Anthony has a close relationship with four-time MVP LeBron James.

Both Anthony and James came out of the 2003 NBA Draft. Of course, they’ve had very different paths in the league over the courses of their careers.

James, 36, has been the head honcho of his teams’ titles runs over the last decade. Anthony, meanwhile, has capitulated to a role player on numerous squads.

In fact, Anthony has starred in an auxiliary role for the Blazers the last couple years. He averaged 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season.

Anthony has been tied to the Lakers several times this offseason.