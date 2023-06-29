Report: Lakers are ‘increasingly confident’ they can sign Bruce Brown

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly “increasingly confident” that they can pry Bruce Brown away from the Denver Nuggets.

“The Lakers are increasingly confident they can sign Nuggets free-agent wing Bruce Brown Jr. for the non-taxpayer midlevel exception starting at a projected $12.4 million, multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Athletic,” wrote Jovan Buha.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Lakers have “significant interest” in acquiring Brown, who had a phenomenal season with the Nuggets during the 2022-23 campaign.

He recorded 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while knocking down 48.3 percent of his shots from the field and 35.3 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc and opted out of his contract for next season.

This past season was Brown’s first with the Nuggets after spending two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and two seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

In the 2023 Western Conference Finals against the Lakers, Brown recorded 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 52.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent shooting from deep. Some of his performances in that four-game sweep undoubtedly convinced the Lakers that they need to acquire him this offseason.

The University of Miami product has lots of experience playing different positions, and he would add another reliable ball-handler and hard-nosed defender to Los Angeles’ roster.

Another good part about the Lakers possibly signing Brown is that it would weaken the Nuggets, who just won the 2023 NBA Finals by overwhelming the Miami Heat in five games.

Brown was a big part of the team’s success, and many members of the Nuggets organization have been clamoring for the franchise to find ways to bring him back for next season and beyond.

Even if the Lakers sign Brown, they could still retain free agents Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell. The Lakers also have some decisions to make about the futures of Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting offseason for the Lakers, and the addition of Brown would undoubtedly be a great one for the team.