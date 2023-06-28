Report: Lakers have ‘significant interest’ in versatile Nuggets forward

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have “significant interest” in acquiring Denver Nuggets free agent wing Bruce Brown.

One team with significant interest in signing Bruce Brown away from Denver is the Los Angeles Lakers, multiple sources told @denverpost. The Lakers could offer him the full MLE ($12.3M annually). Nuggets can only offer up to $7.8M this year. — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 28, 2023

Bruce opted out of his contract for next season after a 2022-23 campaign in which he recorded 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while knocking down 48.3 percent of his shots from the field and 35.3 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

The University of Miami product proved to be a key role player for the Nuggets, who swept the Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Finals en route to winning this season’s NBA title.

He would bring tons of offensive and defensive versatility to the Lakers. Brown has experience playing lots of different positions and never shies away from guarding opposing star players on defense.

The former-second round pick was able to really build up his value over the course of the 2022-23 campaign, and he had a massive game agains the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to help the Nuggets secure a commanding lead.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka recently said that the team is looking to add “tough, defensive-minded, selfless” players in free agency, and Brown definitely fits that bill.

It’ll be interesting to see what other teams express interest in signing Brown. The Nuggets have made it clear that they want to bring him back, and a number of other squads across the league could really use skills.

In the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers, Brown averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 52.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent shooting from deep.

His performances in that series surely solidified L.A.’s interest in him. Now, only time will tell if it can secure his services for next season and beyond.