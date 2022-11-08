Report: Lakers are exploring trades of players other than Russell Westbrook

After logging their first two wins of the season last week and the week before, the Los Angeles Lakers are back to their losing ways despite some resurgent performances from former MVP Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers lost three games in the span of four days and now sit at an abysmal 2-8 on the season. As the season continues, trade rumors are sure to continue for the Lakers, and a recent report indicates that Westbrook is likely not to be the only player that the Lakers make available via trade.

“In addition, sources have told Hoops Wire the Lakers are exploring trades of players other than Westbrook, again, if it means improving the roster now,” Sam Amico of HoopsWire reported. “Problem is, aside from [Anthony] Davis and LeBron James, there aren’t many Lakers that other teams would want.”

After getting off to a rough start to the season, Westbrook has started to look a lot more comfortable, primarily because he has been tasked with leading the Lakers’ second unit. He hasn’t started the last six games, but in those games he’s averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

So while Lakers head coach Darvin Ham may be in the process of solving the Westbrook issue for L.A., it doesn’t look like the rest of the team’s issues are going to be solved anytime soon. The fact that the Lakers have few players that other teams might want is part of the problem.

Obviously teams would jump at acquiring James or Davis, but trades involving those two players seem really unlikely.

One interesting thing to note is that rumors have started popping up about Davis’ availability. Still, fans will have to wait to find out more before deciding if there is much veracity to those rumors.

“So, the Lakers lost again today,” Bill Simmons said on a recent podcast episode. “There’s some buzz, some buzzing that A.D. might be available. That that’s a plan B because the Westbrook trade, or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense ’cause what are you getting if you’re the Lakers?”

Clearly, the two most valuable assets that the Lakers possess are their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. The question is whether or not dealing those picks and mortgaging the team’s future will prove to be worth it for the Lakers.

At the moment, it doesn’t seem like the team is just a move or two away from contending for a title. In fact, it seems much more like that the Lakers will once again miss out on the playoffs entirely.