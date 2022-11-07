For months, the trade rumors regarding the Los Angeles Lakers have revolved around guard Russell Westbrook. However, according to famed sports pundit Bill Simmons, the attention may eventually turn to star big man Anthony Davis.

According to Simmons, there is a growing buzz that trading Davis may be the Lakers’ backup plan if the team continues to struggle in the 2022-23 season. He said as much while discussing the L.A. franchise during a recent episode of his popular podcast.

“So, the Lakers lost again today,” Simmons said. “There’s some buzz, some buzzing that A.D. might be available. That that’s a plan B because the Westbrook trade, or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense ’cause what are you getting if you’re the Lakers?”

It’s certainly an interesting tidbit, but it is hard to imagine that the Lakers would be willing to blow up their roster this early in the season. There is no doubt that the Lakers have looked bad. However, it is hard to imagine that trading away Davis would make the team better.

That is especially true because Davis’ stock is quite low at the moment. Though he’s looked solid at times this season, fans and experts alike have noticed that he seems to be moving slower and less fluidly compared to earlier in his career. Beyond that, injury concerns are always top of mind when thinking about the one-time champion.

Simmons himself expressed belief that Davis may not be the same player he once was.

“We’ve got Davis here, who I don’t think has looked the same for a couple years, certainly not close to bubble Davis,” he said. “That’s the last time we saw vintage 2018 [New Orleans] Pelicans-level Davis.”

Though Davis does not look like his peak self, he’s still producing at a high level. He’s averaging 22.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. If he could regain the fluidity and athleticism that he displayed earlier in his career, he’d likely be an unstoppable force.

However, sharp declines are always a concern for big men in the NBA. Oftentimes, larger bodies simply can’t handle the wear and tear of the NBA grind.

That might be exactly what Lakers fans are seeing right now. Even considering all that, however, a Davis trade still seems unlikely.

If the Lakers were to end up deciding to move Davis, it would undoubtedly mark the end of an era for the franchise. Though that era has thus far come away with one NBA championship, it has also come with a lot of disappointment.