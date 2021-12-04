Report: Lakers announce their starting 5 for Friday’s matchup vs. Clippers

For tonight’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will roll out a starting lineup that includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker.

After initially testing positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week, James has been cleared to return to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

The new face in the starting lineup is veteran center Dwight Howard, who had previously come off the bench. He played the majority of Tuesday’s game and had his best outing of the young season.

Thanks to Howard’s defense, rebounding and physicality, L.A. overcame a halftime deficit and pulverized the Kings in the second half en route to a blowout victory.

With a 12-11 record, the Lakers need to string together wins to alleviate the anxiety and concern that has surrounded the team since the start of the season.