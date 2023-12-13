Lakers News

Report: Lakers announce statuses of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt for Spurs game

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
LeBron James and Anthony Davis
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Stars LeBron James (left calf contusion) and Anthony Davis (left adductor/hip spasm) are listed as questionable against San Antonio. Jarred Vanderbilt (low back spasm) is also questionable.

The Lakers won’t have guard Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion), guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (low back spasm) or Maxwell Lewis (G League assignment) on Wednesday.

Davis revealed that he aggravated his hip issue against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, and the injury flared up again on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers may want to play things safe with their star big man, especially since Wednesday’s game is the second night of a back-to-back.

Davis has been great for the Lakers this season, averaging 23.3 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

If Davis ends up sitting, the Lakers would love to have James in the lineup to give themselves a better chance to beat the Spurs. The four-time champion has shown his impressive durability this season, missing just one game despite the fact that he is 38 years old.

If any of Davis, James or Vanderbilt sit, the Lakers may turn to other frontcourt players like Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes to pick up the slack.

The Lakers would love to bounce back on Wednesday after they lost to Dallas on Tuesday night. That may be tougher to do if James or Davis doesn’t play, but luckily for the Lakers, the Spurs haven’t been one of the better teams in the NBA this season.

San Antonio has dropped 17 straight games heading into Wednesday’s contest, and the team is just 3-19 overall. Even with phenom Victor Wembanyama on the roster, the Spurs aren’t much better than they were last season when they ended up with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

There should be more clarity on James, Davis and Vanderbilt and their statuses for tonight as the Lakers-Spurs game approaches.

The Lakers and Spurs are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST on Wednesday in San Antonio.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

Lakers In-Season champs
Former Nuggets coach throws massive shade at Lakers’ In-Season Tournament banner, brings up 2020 bubble title
Lakers News
Anthony Davis Lakers
Christian Wood recalls locked-in Anthony Davis sending him warning ahead of 40-20 game vs. Pacers
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell and Bruce Brown
D’Angelo Russell goes off on Bruce Brown after getting revenge: ‘Jokic ain’t there next to you’
Lakers News
Shaquille O'Neal Lakers
Shaquille O’Neal stirs the pot as he posts Stephen Curry on basketball Mount Rushmore
Lakers News
Lost your password?