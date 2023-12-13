Videos

Anthony Davis details injury flare-up vs. Mavericks with status for Spurs game seemingly unclear

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Anthony Davis Lakers
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis tweaked his hip during the team’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, leaving his status in question for the second game of the Lakers’ back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said that the team will “play it by ear” when it comes to Davis’, LeBron James’ and Jarred Vanderbilt’s statuses for Wednesday’s contest.

It’s not a good sign for the Lakers that Davis is dealing with an injury, as he’s missed time over the last few seasons with different ailments. The team does not need him facing an extended absence, so it may want to play things safe with his injury.

Davis had a big game on Tuesday night, scoring a team-high 37 points on 15-of-21 shooting from the field (1-for-2 from 3-point range) against Dallas. He also added 11 rebounds and two blocks.

The Lakers star shared more about the injury after the game, saying that he tweaked it in the team’s In-Season Tournament game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

“Day-to-day seeing how I feel,” Davis said of the injury. “Wasn’t sure about tonight, just went to go test it out pregame, felt good. Had some moments in the game where I felt it – kind of tweaked again, but just gotta see how I feel going forward.”

Davis also shared that he thought he was past the injury, as it had previously been fine. He missed a game earlier this season with the hip/groin ailment.

“The first time that I felt it or tweaked it again was Saturday against Indiana,” Davis said. “So, it was about a three-week stretch where I felt completely fine, felt normal, had no problems.”

It doesn’t seem like the injury is serious, as Davis was able to play through it against Indiana and Dallas. Still, it’s something that the Lakers need to monitor as the season progresses to make sure that the star big man is healthy for the stretch run and eventually the playoffs.

This season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

He and LeBron James are showing why they are such a tough duo to stop, leading the Lakers to a 14-10 record in their first 24 games and NBA In-Season Tournament title.

Hopefully, Davis won’t have to miss any major time with the injury.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

Lakers In-Season champs
Former Nuggets coach throws massive shade at Lakers’ In-Season Tournament banner, brings up 2020 bubble title
Lakers News
Anthony Davis Lakers
Christian Wood recalls locked-in Anthony Davis sending him warning ahead of 40-20 game vs. Pacers
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell and Bruce Brown
D’Angelo Russell goes off on Bruce Brown after getting revenge: ‘Jokic ain’t there next to you’
Lakers News
Shaquille O'Neal Lakers
Shaquille O’Neal stirs the pot as he posts Stephen Curry on basketball Mount Rushmore
Lakers News
Lost your password?