Report: Lakers announce starting lineup vs. Knicks without LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers will not have veteran superstar LeBron James in the starting lineup for their Tuesday night road game against the New York Knicks.

James was involved in a heated scuffle with Detroit Pistons rookie Isaiah Stewart on Sunday night and was assessed a one-game suspension on Monday. The veteran has also been dealing with injuries during the first month of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Lakers, who enter the game against the 9-8 Knicks with a 9-9 mark on the season, will be looking to win their second game in a row after their 121-116 victory over the Pistons.

Following their game against the Knicks, the Lakers will quickly head to Indianapolis, where a game on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers is on tap.