   Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup vs. Rockets
LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers will once again be using a small-ball starting lineup against the Houston Rockets.

For the second straight game, the team will start Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

L.A. first used that starting lineup on Sunday, when it won 95-85 against the Rockets. The team is surely hoping for the same outcome in Tuesday’s game.

After losing their first two games of the campaign, the Lakers are now 4-3 on the season. They have won two straight and four of their last five games.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that the team intends to “start big again soon.”

The Lakers will be hoping to win their third straight game and move up in the Western Conference standings.