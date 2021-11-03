Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup vs. Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers will once again be using a small-ball starting lineup against the Houston Rockets.

For the second straight game, the team will start Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Your Lakers vs. Rockets starters and injury report pic.twitter.com/0dCbypl08b — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 3, 2021

L.A. first used that starting lineup on Sunday, when it won 95-85 against the Rockets. The team is surely hoping for the same outcome in Tuesday’s game.

After losing their first two games of the campaign, the Lakers are now 4-3 on the season. They have won two straight and four of their last five games.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that the team intends to “start big again soon.”

Frank Vogel says “we do intend to start big again soon,” but that the Lakers intend to keep looking at both small and big lineups throughout the season. Says there haven’t been hard conversations with Howard or Jordan because the group mindset is sacrificing to win a title. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 3, 2021

The Lakers will be hoping to win their third straight game and move up in the Western Conference standings.