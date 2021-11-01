- Report: Lakers make huge change as they announce revamped starting lineup vs. Rockets
Report: Lakers make huge change as they announce revamped starting lineup vs. Rockets
- Updated: October 31, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers will make a huge change to their starting lineup on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets.
That’s because instead of starting DeAndre Jordan at center, the Lakers are going with a small-ball lineup featuring Anthony Davis at the 5.
Lakers starters:
Russell Westbrook
Avery Bradley
Kent Bazemore
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
This is the first game AD will start at the 5.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 1, 2021
Defensive-minded guard Avery Bradley will join the starting unit as he has been a game-changer for Los Angeles on the defensive end of the floor all season long.
This is the first time that Davis has started at the 5 this season amongst much speculation in the offseason that he would do so.
Both LeBron James and Dwight Howard were also listed as questionable for Sunday’s tilt, however after being game-time decisions, it looks like both players will be suiting up for tonight’s contest.
The Lakers are looking to follow up a dominant performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers with their second straight win on Sunday night.