The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their starting lineup for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, with center Javale McGee once again set to open the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles Lakers intend to keep JaVale McGee in starting lineup for Game 2 of the WCF against the Denver Nuggets, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 20, 2020

There had been some question as to whether Lakers head coach Frank Vogel would choose to replace McGee, who saw less than 11 minutes of action and contributed just one block on the night for the Lakers in Game 1.

Part of the reason for McGee’s short night was the fact that he picked up four fouls in that short amount of time. In the end, McGee’s absence didn’t matter as the Lakers won the opener, 126-114.

The 32-year-old McGee offered modest contributions during the 2019-20 regular season, averaging just 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

The fact that he started in all 68 games in which he played for the Lakers this season is an indication that Vogel wants to keep the success the team’s enjoyed going.