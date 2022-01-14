Report: Lakers announce newly updated timetable for Anthony Davis’ return from injury

A new report indicates that Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis could return to the team’s lineup by the end of January.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin indicated that Davis’ return could come after being checked out by the Lakers’ team doctors early next week.

“Anthony Davis participated in an individual on-court workout on Friday, four weeks to the day since spraining the MCL in his left knee,” McMenamin wrote. “There is optimism within the Los Angeles Lakers organization that the star big man could return to game action sometime during L.A.’s long road trip at the end of the month, sources told ESPN.”

During Davis’ absence, the Lakers have only won five of 12 games and need to gain some momentum if they plan on competing in the postseason.

Having Davis back in the lineup would give the Lakers a player who was averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game this season.

The Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night at 6 p.m. PST.