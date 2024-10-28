Lakers Rumors

Report: Lakers have been interested in Jazz center Walker Kessler

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Walker Kessler Utah Jazz
Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has been one of the NBA’s elite rim protectors for as long as he’s been in the league. He averaged  2.3 blocked shots in his rookie season, the 2022-23 season, and is averaging 2.4 rejections per game for his career.

But on top of his penchant for sending away shots, Kessler is a voracious rebounder as well. So far across 140 total regular-season games in the league, he has pulled down 12.5 rebounds per 36 minutes. Through two games in the 2024-25 season, he is averaging 16.6 boards per 36 minutes.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported recently that the Los Angeles Lakers have long been interested in adding Kessler to their roster.

“It’s a really good question,” Buha said when asked to name realistic trade targets for the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline. “I don’t — I think we need more time to kind of see which guys become available. I think Walker Kessler is a name that the Lakers have been interested in. That, I think, would make a lot of sense and would allow you to either start a two-big look or — probably more realistically — bring him off the bench and then play two-big shifts and then in certain matchups close with two bigs, him and A.D. (Anthony Davis) obviously.”

The Lakers have opted to have play Rui Hachimura alongside Davis in the starting lineup through three games this season. Hachimura is off to a strong start from a scoring standpoint, as he’s averaging 16.7 points on 43.6 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent from 3-point range.

But while Hachimura is a talented offensive player, unlike Kessler, he isn’t a highly impactful player on the less glamorous end of the floor.

Where the Lakers rank in rebounds and blocks per game so far in the young NBA season suggests that the team could benefit quite a bit from trading for a player of Kessler’s skill set. Los Angeles currently ranks 19th in the league in rebounds per game and is tied with the Golden State Warriors for 17th in rejections per contest.

Los Angeles also doesn’t have a true center in its starting lineup right now. Davis can certainly serve as a great center if the Lakers need him to play that role, but he’s spent much of his time in the NBA playing the power forward position.

The trade deadline is still months away, but Kessler stands out as someone who the Lakers should actively pursue a trade for this season.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

J.J. Redick Lakers
J.J. Redick admits truth after being caught studying NBA film at car wash
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron James reveals the secret behind his massive performance vs. the Kings
Lakers News
Bronny James
Lakers unveil latest plan for Bronny James
Lakers News
LeBron James and Bronny James
LeBron stresses importance of doing his ‘job’ alongside Bronny on opening night: ‘We weren’t trying to make it about us’
Lakers News
Lost your password?