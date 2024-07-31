Report: Lakers banking on 4 players when it comes to roster improvement this upcoming season

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a big splash in the offseason, and the franchise is remaining patient in the trade market, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

“As things stand, the Lakers are preaching patience that the right trade will eventually materialize while betting that healthier versions of Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, the addition of [Dalton] Knecht and the promotion of [Max] Christie into the rotation will shore up the group’s perimeter defense, athleticism and shooting,” Buha wrote.

Los Angeles was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round last season by the Denver Nuggets, but it was far from healthy all season long.

Vincent and Vanderbilt both missed substantial time with injuries, forcing the Lakers to play different rotations than they may have planned on in the 2023-24 season.

Los Angeles added a key shooter in the 2024 NBA Draft by selecting Knecht in the first round, and it’s possible he will be relied on to help replace Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie who both left in free agency.

The Lakers have been rumored to be interested in Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, but it’s possible the franchise isn’t willing to force a deal unless it is comfortable with the price. It was recently reported that Portland doesn’t want guard D’Angelo Russell back in a deal for Grant due to the plethora of guards it already has on the roster.

Last season, the Lakers also took a patient approach at the trade deadline, declining to make a major move for a third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

This could be a sign that Los Angeles believes in its current core, especially since a solid chunk of the roster was a part of the team’s run to the Western Conference Finals in the 2022-23 season.

If players like Christie and Knecht can step up and provide an impact for the Lakers in the 2024-25 season, they may be able to win with their current roster.

Still, over the last two seasons, the Lakers have needed to go through the play-in tournament on both occasions to get into the final playoff field.

It’s possible that they may need to rethink their strategy when it comes to a trade at some point in the 2024-25 season, especially if they want to maximize James’ time remaining on the roster.