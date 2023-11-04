Report: Lakers announce starting 5 for Saturday night matchup vs. Magic

Cam Reddish will get his second straight start for the Los Angeles Lakers when they take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Reddish will be joined in the starting lineup by D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who have started all five of the previous games.

Reddish replaced Taurean Prince in the starting five on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 24-year-old played almost 37 minutes and scored eight points with four rebounds and four assists in the 130-125 overtime victory.

The Duke University product has been dealing with right foot soreness this season. In his first season with the Lakers after signing as a free agent, he is looking to find solid ground after playing for three teams in his previous four NBA seasons, including for the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 campaign.

As an NBA veteran who has experienced a similar career path, Russell has said he plans to mentor Reddish along the way this season.

In addition to Reddish, all eyes will be on James and his playing time, which has become a hot topic early in his 21st NBA season. The Lakers were planning to manage the 38-year-old’s workload and limit his minutes to about 29 per game, but the superstar has played more than that lately, including more than 42 minutes against the Clippers.

That contest was the Lakers’ second overtime battle in the past three games, having lost to the Sacramento Kings 132-127 last Sunday. They have won two in a row since then to start the season with a 3-2 record.

Rui Hachimura will not play Saturday as he is working through concussion protocol. He hasn’t played since the loss to the Kings.

Los Angeles also remains without Jarred Vanderbilt, who has been out since the preseason. The 24-year-old is dealing with bursitis in his left heel and is expected to be re-evaluated next week.

The Lakers will continue to navigate these lineup changes in the early going as they attempt to make it back to the playoffs and take another run at the NBA championship.