Lakers News

Report: Lakers announce starting 5 for Saturday night matchup vs. Magic

Mike Battaglino
Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Darvin Ham Lakers
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Reddish will get his second straight start for the Los Angeles Lakers when they take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Reddish will be joined in the starting lineup by D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who have started all five of the previous games.

Reddish replaced Taurean Prince in the starting five on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 24-year-old played almost 37 minutes and scored eight points with four rebounds and four assists in the 130-125 overtime victory.

The Duke University product has been dealing with right foot soreness this season. In his first season with the Lakers after signing as a free agent, he is looking to find solid ground after playing for three teams in his previous four NBA seasons, including for the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 campaign.

As an NBA veteran who has experienced a similar career path, Russell has said he plans to mentor Reddish along the way this season.

In addition to Reddish, all eyes will be on James and his playing time, which has become a hot topic early in his 21st NBA season. The Lakers were planning to manage the 38-year-old’s workload and limit his minutes to about 29 per game, but the superstar has played more than that lately, including more than 42 minutes against the Clippers.

That contest was the Lakers’ second overtime battle in the past three games, having lost to the Sacramento Kings 132-127 last Sunday. They have won two in a row since then to start the season with a 3-2 record.

Rui Hachimura will not play Saturday as he is working through concussion protocol. He hasn’t played since the loss to the Kings.

Los Angeles also remains without Jarred Vanderbilt, who has been out since the preseason. The 24-year-old is dealing with bursitis in his left heel and is expected to be re-evaluated next week.

The Lakers will continue to navigate these lineup changes in the early going as they attempt to make it back to the playoffs and take another run at the NBA championship.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. He remembers the birth of "Showtime" and has always admired the star power the Lakers have brought to the game.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James and Gabe Vincent
Gabe Vincent explains how the ‘LeBron effect’ creates a lot of attention
Lakers News
LeBron James Phoenix Suns
Here’s everything you need to know about Lakers’ In-Season Tournament schedule so far
Lakers News
Taurean Prince Lakers
Lakers release lengthy injury report ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Magic
Lakers News
Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs
Former Lakers champ says Victor Wembanyama might win MVP this season, could win 10 NBA titles in his career
Lakers News
Lost your password?