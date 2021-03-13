For the Los Angeles Lakers, the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season begins tonight, and their starting lineup will look a little different than it has lately.

Starting center Marc Gasol will miss tonight’s contest against the Indiana Pacers due to the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He had missed the final two games before the All-Star break for the same reason.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis, of course, is still out with a calf injury and Achilles tendonosis.

In lieu of Gasol, Damian Jones will get the start at center. He was just signed to a second 10-day contract by the Lakers, and he will get another opportunity to sell the team on keeping him for the rest of the season.

As a result, L.A. may be hard-pressed to contain Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Sabonis is averaging 20.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists on the season and was named to the All-Star team for the second season in a row.

After tonight, the Purple and Gold will have two full days off before heading to Northern California to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.