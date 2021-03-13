- Report: Lakers announce big changes to starting lineup for Friday’s matchup vs. Pacers
- Report: Lakers, Bucks, Nets and Heat among teams that have discussed deals for P.J. Tucker
- Lakers update Marc Gasol’s and Anthony Davis’ statuses ahead of Friday’s game vs. Pacers
- LeBron James sends 5-word message to rest of NBA ahead of 2nd half of season
- LeBron James speaks out on his health: ‘I’m never going to be healthy again’
- Report: LeBron James boasts top-selling jersey in NBA for 1st half of season
- LeBron James sends uplifting message to ‘brother’ Anthony Davis for his birthday
- Report: Lakers in market for big man because Marc Gasol experience hasn’t gone as well as hoped
- Greg Olsen says he could turn LeBron James and Russell Westbrook into All-Pro NFL players
- LeBron James and Dwayne Wade emphatically celebrate Chris Bosh being selected as finalist for 2021 Hall of Fame
Report: Lakers announce big changes to starting lineup for Friday’s matchup vs. Pacers
-
- Updated: March 13, 2021
For the Los Angeles Lakers, the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season begins tonight, and their starting lineup will look a little different than it has lately.
Lakers’ starters tonight vs. Indiana:
Damian Jones
Markieff Morris
LeBron James
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Dennis Schröder
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 13, 2021
Starting center Marc Gasol will miss tonight’s contest against the Indiana Pacers due to the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He had missed the final two games before the All-Star break for the same reason.
Superstar big man Anthony Davis, of course, is still out with a calf injury and Achilles tendonosis.
In lieu of Gasol, Damian Jones will get the start at center. He was just signed to a second 10-day contract by the Lakers, and he will get another opportunity to sell the team on keeping him for the rest of the season.
As a result, L.A. may be hard-pressed to contain Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Sabonis is averaging 20.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists on the season and was named to the All-Star team for the second season in a row.
After tonight, the Purple and Gold will have two full days off before heading to Northern California to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.