Lakers Rumors

Report: Lakers ‘actively’ looking to trade D’Angelo Russell

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
D’Angelo Russell Lakers
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

A report alleges that the Los Angeles Lakers are actively looking to trade point guard D’Angelo Russell with the Feb. 8 trade deadline just under two months away.

“Russell is having a nice season, though, and the Lakers are actively looking to move him, sources told Hoops Wire,” Sam Amico wrote.

Last month, a rumor emerged that rival NBA executives believe Russell along with Rui Hachimura are potential trade candidates for the Lakers this season.

The floor general is off to a very impressive start to the 2023-24 regular season. He is averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

Russell played well in the team’s In-Season Tournament matchup over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 9. In 32 minutes of playing time, the 27-year-old dropped 13 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal while shooting 6-of-15 from the field.

Russell and the Lakers ended up winning the game against the Pacers by a score of 123-109 to secure the inaugural In-Season Tournament championship.

The point guard is in his second stint as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. Before he was reacquired by the team via trade during the 2022-23 regular season, Russell was drafted by Los Angeles with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Lakers and then was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2017 along with Timofey Mozgov in exchange for Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma, who was the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

After facing off against a tough opponent in the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, the Lakers will play Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. The Spurs have been arguably the worst team in the NBA this season, as they own a poor 3-19 record — the worst in the Western Conference — and have lost 17 games in a row.

For perspective on just how long it has been since the Spurs have picked up a win, their last victory came against the Phoenix Suns back on Nov. 2, which was over a month ago.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

Lakers In-Season champs
Former Nuggets coach throws massive shade at Lakers’ In-Season Tournament banner, brings up 2020 bubble title
Lakers News
Anthony Davis Lakers
Christian Wood recalls locked-in Anthony Davis sending him warning ahead of 40-20 game vs. Pacers
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell and Bruce Brown
D’Angelo Russell goes off on Bruce Brown after getting revenge: ‘Jokic ain’t there next to you’
Lakers News
Shaquille O'Neal Lakers
Shaquille O’Neal stirs the pot as he posts Stephen Curry on basketball Mount Rushmore
Lakers News
Lost your password?