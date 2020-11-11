- Report: Lakers 2020-21 Christmas Day matchup revealed
Report: Lakers 2020-21 Christmas Day matchup revealed
- Updated: November 11, 2020
The new NBA season is scheduled to begin in late December, and it appears that the Los Angeles Lakers will have a marquee matchup on Christmas Day.
The Purple and Gold will likely face the Golden State Warriors as part of the league’s usual yuletide showcase.
The Lakers and Warriors will headline this season’s Christmas Day schedule, per @WindhorstESPN.
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 11, 2020
If the matchup holds, it will feature two recent champions in what could also be a preview of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Both teams could look somewhat different on Dec. 25 than they did last season.
The Warriors still have the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green that got them three NBA championships in the last six seasons.
They also possess the second overall pick in next week’s NBA draft, as well as a very good player in Andrew Wiggins who may be an imperfect fit for head coach Steve Kerr’s offensive system.
Both could be attractive trade bait to ensure the Warriors return to the NBA’s elite.
The Lakers, meanwhile, have been connected to some household names around the league, in particular Chris Paul.
Veteran big man Serge Ibaka has also been rumored to be a target of the Purple and Gold once free agency begins later this month.