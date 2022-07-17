Kyrie Irving currently remains a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

It seems that the disgruntled point guard is accepting the fact that he will “overwhelming likely” still be a part of the Nets organization when the 2022-23 regular season starts, even though the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly continue to pursue a trade for him.

“From my conversations with people in the league, seems pretty clear Kyrie’s accepting the fact that he is overwhelmingly likely to be back in Brooklyn.” – @JakeLFischer

(h/t HoopsHype) pic.twitter.com/4nrGPBOqZf — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 17, 2022

The trade market for the seven-time NBA All-Star continues to be dry. L.A. is seemingly the only team that has been willing to engage Brooklyn in trade talks for Irving. However, the two organizations have yet to come to an agreement.

The Lakers’ top stars have reportedly been pushing for an Irving trade. However, no deal has been made because of the Lakers apparently not wanting to give up two first-round picks in any package.

Landing Irving could help turn things around for the Lakers this season. His partnership with LeBron James during their time together on the Cleveland Cavaliers resulted in an NBA championship in 2016. With Anthony Davis also on the roster, a Lakers team with Irving would certainly contend for multiple titles in the coming seasons.

On the other hand, the Russell Westbrook experiment proved to be a disaster last season in L.A. Chemistry issues were among the many things that hounded the team during the 2021-22 campaign. Of course, injuries also played a huge part in the Lakers finishing No. 11 in the Western Conference and missing out on the postseason entirely.

Only time will tell if the Lakers’ pursuit of Irving ends up being successful.