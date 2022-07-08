Report: Kyrie Irving has been marveling NBA players in Los Angeles with his skill set

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to make an effort to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, the star guard has been in the Southland, playing pickup basketball.

According to Brad Turner, Irving has looked dazzling on the court.

“He was playing with some guys out in the valley, and he was clearly the best guy on the court, and there were other NBA players there,” said Turner. “He was scoring in ways that some of the guys just couldn’t imagine — off the wrong foot, jump shots, layups, 3-point shots with ease. We’ve seen him — his skill set is amazing, and from what I was told yesterday that all this guy could do was just sit there and shake his head because he couldn’t believe what he was seeing. His first thing was, he called, and he goes, ‘You gotta call me back.’ And he just says, ‘If it takes giving up 2,000 draft picks, go get this guy because he can get it done.'”

Irving’s talent and skill are undeniable, but perhaps some fans underrate his ability a bit, especially in light of some of the drama he has caused off the court in recent years for the Nets and Boston Celtics.

Despite playing just 29 games this past season, mostly due to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, he put up 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from 3-point range.

Irving is considered arguably the greatest ball-handler of all time, and his ability to score in isolation situations is exemplary. He is also perhaps the NBA’s deadliest player in crunch time.

Needless to say, if the Lakers do end up landing him, it would be a humongous boost for them and single-handedly resurrect them as title contenders. It would also help make up for the Russell Westbrook trade last summer, one which many consider a huge mistake.

L.A. and Brooklyn currently seem to be at an impasse when it comes to trade negotiations. Some observers have become skeptical that a deal will get done, while others think it’s only a matter of time, as both teams are experiencing some degree of desperation.