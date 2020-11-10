The Los Angeles Lakers will be as busy as any team in the NBA during this short offseason. The reigning NBA champions will have a lot of decisions to make concerning key players on their roster.

One of those key players is forward Kyle Kuzma, who has one year left on his rookie deal with the team. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his The Hoop Collective podcast that Kuzma wants to sign a contract extension with the Lakers and hopes it will be a lucrative deal.

“Then you got Kuzma, who is extension eligible, still has a year left on his contract but is extension eligible,” Windhorst said. “And from what I understand, [he] is expecting a sizable deal, hoping for a sizable deal.”

The Lakers will be doing their due diligence ahead of the 2020-21 season to improve the roster in free agency and possible through trades. Kuzma has been rumored to be a player that could be on the move if Los Angeles does indeed make a deal.

Los Angeles has been linked to big names like Chris Paul and Derrick Rose recently. These star players would have to be acquired in a trade as they are both under contract for next season with their respective teams.

Kuzma is arguably the most attractive trade asset the Lakers have right now, even though he’s coming off somewhat of a down season.

Last season, Kuzma averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc.