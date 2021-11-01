- Report: Kobe Bryant’s $6M investment made in 2014 nets his family $400M in profit
Report: Kobe Bryant’s $6M investment made in 2014 nets his family $400M in profit
- Updated: November 1, 2021
A $6 million investment made by Kobe Bryant just seven years ago has paid off handsomely for the late legend’s family after the sale of Body Armor sports drink to Coca-Cola.
JUST IN: @DrinkBODYARMOR announces sale to Coca-Cola at a valuation of $8 Billion.
Announcement released at 8:24 AM ET as a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Bryant bought 10% of company in 2014 for $6M. After dilution, his family will receive about $400M. https://t.co/EqSaRoeVRG
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 1, 2021
Bryant carefully invested the money he made over the course of his career and obviously made the right choice to invest in this particular brand.
The timing of the sale announcement at 8:24 a.m. on Monday was specifically meant to honor the departed Los Angeles Lakers guard who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. During Bryant’s iconic 20-year career as a member of the Lakers, he wore the No. 8 and 24 jerseys.
Bryant’s family will receive the massive windfall that comes with the sale, given the 10 percent ownership he held in the company.
That infusion of money will no doubt be welcomed by the family. However, the family would surely give it all back if it meant that Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who also tragically passed away in the crash, could return to them.
Such lingering grief has been magnified since the accident, with widow Vanessa Bryant filing a lawsuit over published photos of the crash site that she indicated caused additional emotional distress.
The contentious nature of any litigation is evident in this situation, with the County of Los Angeles making an effort to prove Vanessa Bryant’s claim by having her undergo a psychiatric examination.
However, in the wake of this business announcement, Kobe Bryant’s family will surely once again be grateful for all that the NBA legend did it. For others, it allows them an opportunity to marvel at the foresight of the Lakers icon.