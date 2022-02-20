Report: Klutch Sports is ‘not happy’ with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka

Klutch Sports Group, the agency associated with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is reportedly unhappy with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report offered some insight into the matter.

“According to multiple NBA sources, Klutch is not happy with Pelinka,” Pincus wrote. “The sentiment has long percolated, but it reached a boil when Pelinka refused to trade [Russell] Westbrook and a future first-round pick (likely 2027) for Houston Rockets guard and Klutch client John Wall.”

Westbrook was acquired by the Lakers over the summer, with L.A. hoping that the move would bolster the team’s chances at winning another title.

Instead, Westbrook’s inability to establish a smooth chemistry with his teammates has contributed to what’s been a brutal season for the Lakers.

At the All-Star break, the Lakers have a record of 27-31. They are simply trying to reach the postseason at this point. The absence of superstar Anthony Davis due to injury will only make things tougher.

L.A.’s struggles could also impact James’s future with the team. There has been a lot of speculation about what the superstar’s next move will be.

He recently spoke about wanting to conclude his career by playing on the same team as his son. There’s obviously a solid chance that he’ll have to leave L.A. in order to do so.

On the bright side, it seems like there’s time for Pelinka and Klutch Sports to patch up any differences they may have with each other.

However, they need to fix things as quickly as possible. James’ future with the team could depend on it.