Report: Kendrick Nunn starting to ‘ramp up’ again in recovery from knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are reeling right now, but Lakers head coach Frank Vogel offered some promising news related to Kendrick Nunn’s recovery from a knee injury.

Kendrick Nunn did get a workout in today and is starting to ramp up again, Vogel says — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) February 2, 2022

While the news related to Nunn is surely welcome, it won’t help the Lakers right now, and they’re in dire need of some help. They’ve lost eight of their last 11 games, and there are no signs that their current three-game losing streak will end anytime soon.

Following a whirlwind offseason, which included the acquisition of Nunn, the Lakers have struggled mightily throughout the 2021-22 season. Numerous players have missed time due to being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Other players have also missed many games due to injury.

The most prominent injured player for the Lakers right now is, of course, LeBron James. The four-time MVP has missed the team’s last three games due to a knee injury. The fact that the team hasn’t managed to win a single game during James’ recent absence speaks volumes about its current state.

Right now, things are dire in Los Angeles. Nunn’s eventual return likely wouldn’t change that. The Lakers are already rumored to be looking to get involved in the trade market. If they can make some nice moves throughout the rest of the regular season, it is possible that their fortunes could change ahead of the playoffs.

If they are forced to stand pat with the roster that they currently have, it is quite likely that the Lakers will be an early out in the playoffs or miss out on the postseason entirely.