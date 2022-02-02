- Report: Kendrick Nunn starting to ‘ramp up’ again in recovery from knee injury
- Report: Bronny James files for 3 epic trademarks as he looks to enter worlds of NFTs, video games and apparel
- Report: Lakers looking to trade Kent Bazemore
- Frank Vogel provides optimistic update on LeBron James’ knee injury
- Charles Oakley on LeBron James’ future: ‘He left twice…he’ll leave again’
- Report: LeBron James expected to be out for the Lakers-Blazers game on Wednesday, could miss a ‘few more games’
- Jerry West destroys Lakers for revoking his lifetime season tickets: ‘No one had the nerve to call me, but that’s how petty they are’
- Anonymous Lakers staffer’s deflating message about the team without LeBron James this season
- Report: Teams around the NBA view Talen Horton-Tucker as a ‘marginal’ asset
- Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Sunday’s matchup vs. Hawks
Report: Kendrick Nunn starting to ‘ramp up’ again in recovery from knee injury
-
- Updated: February 2, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers are reeling right now, but Lakers head coach Frank Vogel offered some promising news related to Kendrick Nunn’s recovery from a knee injury.
Kendrick Nunn did get a workout in today and is starting to ramp up again, Vogel says
— Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) February 2, 2022
While the news related to Nunn is surely welcome, it won’t help the Lakers right now, and they’re in dire need of some help. They’ve lost eight of their last 11 games, and there are no signs that their current three-game losing streak will end anytime soon.
Following a whirlwind offseason, which included the acquisition of Nunn, the Lakers have struggled mightily throughout the 2021-22 season. Numerous players have missed time due to being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Other players have also missed many games due to injury.
The most prominent injured player for the Lakers right now is, of course, LeBron James. The four-time MVP has missed the team’s last three games due to a knee injury. The fact that the team hasn’t managed to win a single game during James’ recent absence speaks volumes about its current state.
Right now, things are dire in Los Angeles. Nunn’s eventual return likely wouldn’t change that. The Lakers are already rumored to be looking to get involved in the trade market. If they can make some nice moves throughout the rest of the regular season, it is possible that their fortunes could change ahead of the playoffs.
If they are forced to stand pat with the roster that they currently have, it is quite likely that the Lakers will be an early out in the playoffs or miss out on the postseason entirely.