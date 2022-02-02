Report: Lakers looking to trade Kent Bazemore

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are looking to trade wing Kent Bazemore by this year’s trade deadline.

Bazemore, who began the season in the starting lineup for the Lakers, has fallen out of the rotation. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer revealed that the Lakers could pursue veteran forward Paul Millsap if they are able to open up a roster spot by moving Bazemore.

“The Lakers are searching to find Kent Bazemore a new home after he opened the season as a starter,” Fischer wrote. “And while it’s believed Paul Millsap would prefer to land in Chicago, having a connection to [Chicago] Bulls lead executive Arturas Karnisovas from their shared Denver days, Los Angeles has been mentioned as a suitor for Millsap should he reach the buyout market.”

There’s no guarantee that Millsap will be available, but he hasn’t played for the Brooklyn Nets as of late as the two sides try to find him a new team.

The Lakers brought in Bazemore this past offseason to improve their wing depth, but there aren’t enough minutes to go around for the 32-year-old to play a significant role.

In 29 games during the 2021-22 season, Bazemore is averaging 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 33.9 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Bazemore’s ability to shoot the 3-ball could be what Los Angeles tries to sell potential suitors on at the deadline.

It is certainly possible that a team in need of some veteran wing depth could make a deal for Bazemore, but it is unlikely the Lakers would get anything of significance back in a potential deal.

Bazemore has bounced around the league the past three seasons, as he’s played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Lakers dating back to the 2019-20 season.

It will be interesting to see if a change of scenery is good for him in the long run.