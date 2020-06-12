Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested for Stabbing Neighbor Multiple Times

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son, Adam, was arrested in California earlier this week after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor multiple times, per TMZ.

While more details are still coming out regarding the incident, the arrest comes as a major surprise. The younger Abdul-Jabbar has a terrific father.

The Lakers icon is an extremely respected model in the NBA world.

The elder Abdul-Jabbar recently penned a powerful piece on the protests, racism and police brutality discussions that are swirling across the country.

On the court, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer had a historic career. He captured six championships and six MVP awards during his 20 years in the league.

Over the course of his career, the elder Abdul-Jabbar averaged 24.6 points, 11.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game.