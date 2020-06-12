- Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested for Stabbing Neighbor Multiple Times
- Hillary Clinton Applauds LeBron James for Stepping Up in Fight Against Voter Suppression
- Damian Lillard Confident in Possible 1st-Round Matchup With Lakers: ‘We Could Beat Them’
- Jordan Clarkson Reveals Major Difference Between LeBron James’ and Kobe Bryant’s Leadership Styles
- Video: Vanessa Bryant Shows Off New Tattoos Honoring Kobe and Gianna
- Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Named Recipient of Prestigious Los Angeles Area Award
- Alex Caruso Has Emphatic Reaction to New Petition Aimed at Abolishing Ku Klux Klan
- Kyle Kuzma Calls for More Requirements to Become Cop, Argues Why It’s Harder to Become Barber
- Lakers News: LeBron James Rookie Card Sells for Astronomical Price
- Prominent Scout Says Bronny James Is Already Further Along Than LeBron James Was in Key Area
Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested for Stabbing Neighbor Multiple Times
-
- Updated: June 12, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son, Adam, was arrested in California earlier this week after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor multiple times, per TMZ.
“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son was arrested Wednesday after cops say he stabbed his Orange County neighbor multiple times, TMZ Sports has learned,” TMZ reported.
While more details are still coming out regarding the incident, the arrest comes as a major surprise. The younger Abdul-Jabbar has a terrific father.
The Lakers icon is an extremely respected model in the NBA world.
The elder Abdul-Jabbar recently penned a powerful piece on the protests, racism and police brutality discussions that are swirling across the country.
On the court, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer had a historic career. He captured six championships and six MVP awards during his 20 years in the league.
Over the course of his career, the elder Abdul-Jabbar averaged 24.6 points, 11.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game.