Stephen A. Smith says Zion Williamson should be rated higher than Anthony Davis in NBA 2K

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith seems a little bit low on Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

Smith believes that New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson should be rated higher than Davis in NBA 2K. Smith gave Williamson a 93 overall rating.

“I gotta tell you something. I’m gonna give him [Anthony Davis] about a 90,” Smith said. “I’m not gonna give him higher than that. I know he’s a champion but he had a down year last year.”

Williamson is certainly one of the brightest young stars in the NBA today, but it’s very bold of Smith to say that he deserves a higher rating than Davis.

While Davis did indeed have a down year in the 2020-21 campaign, he’s primed for a big year in the 2021-22 season. As long as the eight-time All-Star stays healthy, he should be in good shape.

As for Williamson, the 21-year-old is on an outstanding trajectory. In his sophomore season, he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Davis and Williamson are already two of the best big men in the NBA, and that might remain the case for the foreseeable future.