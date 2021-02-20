It was reported on Saturday that former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol would be signing with FC Barcelona to continue his basketball career.

Gasol, who has been rehabbing for a potential return to the game, revealed that he is still focused on his recovery.

The 40-year-old said that he is not quite ready to get back to competing and will announce any potential return on his social media.

After hearing the news out of Spain today, I wanted to share that I remain focused on my recovery and I am not ready to get back to competing just yet. As soon as I have something to announce, I will do so via my social media channels. Thank you very much for your support! — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) February 20, 2021

While it is still possible Gasol could go play in Spain, it seems that he isn’t committing to anything just yet.

A potential reunion between Gasol and the Lakers has always been intriguing, but it seems unlikely even with the recent injury to Anthony Davis.

During his NBA career, Gasol has averaged 17.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He’s a two-time NBA champion and a six-time All-Star.

As he continues his recovery, Lakers fans certainly will be rooting for Gasol to get back on the court once again.