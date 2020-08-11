Report: Jason Kidd Has Emerged as Serious Candidate for Brooklyn Nets Head Coaching Job

The Brooklyn Nets will embark on a journey to nail down a head coach at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The Brooklyn Nets will begin their head coaching search at the end of their season to find the person they want to lead a championship contender around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, sources have told The Athletic,” Charania wrote.

The Nets are eyeing Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd among others for their top position.

“Several external candidates have emerged for the job, according to league sources: Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, LA (Los Angeles) Clippers assistant Ty Lue (Tyronn Lue) and former [Houston] Rockets and [New York] Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy,” Charania reported.

Kidd, 47, is an integral part of the Lakers coaching staff. He joined the Lakers prior to the 2019-20 season.

He actually got his first head coaching experience in Brooklyn.

The former All-Star point guard served as the Nets’ head coach during the 2013-14 season. He led the organization to a record of 44-38 that season. Kidd led the Nets to the 2014 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Furthermore, Kidd was the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014 to 2018. He formed a strong relationship with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo during his time in Milwaukee.

Over the course of his previous head coaching jobs, Kidd gathered a record of 183-190 in the regular season and a 9-15 record in the playoffs. He is known for having strong partnerships with star players.

That ability could prove to be crucial for the Nets, who are gearing up have Durant and Irving on the court together next season.