Report: Jason Kidd ‘excited’ about potentially being in the mix for Orlando Magic head coaching job

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Jason Kidd is drawing lots of interest around the NBA by teams looking for a new head coach.

In fact, he’s apparently looking forward to being considered for the Orlando Magic’s head coaching vacancy.

“In talking to people that are around Jason Kidd, and one source, in particular, had mentioned to me that Orlando reminds Kidd a lot of when he took over in Milwaukee,” said Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “Kidd loves to teach and develop guys, and he enjoys those challenges. One source close to Kidd felt he’d be excited about potentially being in the mix for the Orlando Magic job. Time will tell on that. As I had reported on the podcast last time, some guys to keep an eye on are Ime Udoka and Kenny Atkinson.”

In addition to the Magic, the Portland Trail Blazers have shown serious interest in hiring Kidd. Their superstar Damian Lillard publicly endorsed Kidd, but the Northern California native then withdrew his name from Portland’s coaching search.

Kidd has been one of the Lakers’ lead assistants under head coach Frank Vogel for the past two seasons.

Previously, he was a head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. During his stints with both teams, he was able to get them to the NBA playoffs.

In the 1990s and 2000s, Kidd was a legendary point guard who was lauded for his passing and defensive skills, as well as for being an outstanding floor general.

He is still among the all-time league leaders in career assists, steals, 3-pointers made and triple-doubles.