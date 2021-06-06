Jason Kidd issues surprising announcement regarding Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard had made it publicly clear that he wanted Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd to be the next general of the Blazers.

However, it appears Kidd doesn’t share the same alacrity for the partnership. In fact, Kidd is withdrawing his name for consideration from the Blazers’ head coaching vacancy.

“Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd has withdrawn him name from consideration for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy, he told ESPN on Sunday morning,” wrote Adrian Wojnarowski. “‘Portland’s a first-class organization and will have great candidates for its head coaching job, but I’ve decided not to be one of them,’ Kidd told ESPN. ‘Whoever they choose will have big shoes to fill from Terry [Stotts].’ “Kidd was ultimately uncomfortable with the idea of pursuing the opening after Blazers star Damian Lillard publicly called for his hiring within hours of Stotts’ departure on Friday night. The public nature of Lillard’s endorsement — telling Yahoo Sports that ‘Jason Kidd is the guy I want’ — left Kidd feeling he would put both Lillard and Portland’s process in an awkward circumstance should he pursue the opening.”

Lillard, 30, told numerous outlets that he desired Kidd to be his coach after the Blazers parted ways with Stotts.

One report portrayed that Kidd had interest in the coaching opportunity in Portland, though that appears nonexistent now.

The Blazers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in six games in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. Of course, the loss led to plenty of speculation about Lillard’s future and trade status.

Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA. He had one of his best showcases of his career during the 2021 postseason.

The veteran collected 34.3 points and 10.2 assists per game this playoffs. In addition, he shot a sizzling 46.3 percent from the field, 44.9 percent from downtown and 94.0 percent from the free-throw line in the first round.

The Lakers were bounced by the Phoenix Suns in six games in the first round of the playoffs as well.