   Report: Jared Dudley's name continuing to surface as Lakers look for 'recently retired player' as assistant coach
Report: Jared Dudley's name continuing to surface as Lakers look for 'recently retired player' as assistant coach

Report: Jared Dudley’s name continuing to surface as Lakers look for ‘recently retired player’ as assistant coach

Jared Dudley Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking to hire a recently retired player as an assistant coach.

Jared Dudley, who’s spent the past two seasons with the Lakers, reportedly is a player that makes sense for the position.

Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Tuesday that Dudley may be the odd man out for the Lakers as they attempt to fill out their roster this offseason.

Dudley appeared in 57 games during his time with Los Angeles. He averaged 1.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.

For his career, Dudley has averaged 7.3 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

It will be interesting to see what other players Frank Vogel and Rob Pelinka attempt to target for the assistant job this offseason.