- Updated: August 18, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking to hire a recently retired player as an assistant coach.
Jared Dudley, who’s spent the past two seasons with the Lakers, reportedly is a player that makes sense for the position.
Lakers are in the market for one more assistant coach for 21-22 season.
Frank Vogel & Rob Pelinka have been making calls far & wide for relatable, recently retired players I am told.
A name that I’m hearing is Jared Dudley who ‘makes a heckuva lot’ of sense.
We shall see.
— 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) August 18, 2021
Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Tuesday that Dudley may be the odd man out for the Lakers as they attempt to fill out their roster this offseason.
Dudley appeared in 57 games during his time with Los Angeles. He averaged 1.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.
For his career, Dudley has averaged 7.3 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.
It will be interesting to see what other players Frank Vogel and Rob Pelinka attempt to target for the assistant job this offseason.