Report: Jared Dudley’s tenure with Lakers likely over

Forward Jared Dudley’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers is likely over, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes.

The Lakers currently have 12 players under contract and intend to go into the 2021-22 season with 14 players on the roster in order to maintain flexibility, according to Haynes. That leaves Dudley as a potential odd man out.

“And with the intention of signing two more players and leaving a roster spot open, it means Jared Dudley’s two-year tenure with the organization will likely come to an end,” Haynes wrote.

Dudley, 36, has spent the past two seasons with the Lakers and was a part of the team that won the NBA title in the 2019-20 season.

During his two seasons with the Lakers, Dudley appeared in 57 games making one start.

He averaged 1.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. For his career, Dudley averages 7.3 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

After he suffered a knee injury last season, it is going to be hard for Dudley to latch onto another team’s roster at this point in the offseason.