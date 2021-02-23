The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly could target Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside after they waived Quinn Cook to free up a roster spot.

Whiteside, 31, has appeared in 23 games for the Kings this season.

“There are no immediate plans to fill Cook’s roster spot, and multiple people with knowledge of the situation said they don’t expect the Lakers to reunite with Houston center DeMarcus Cousins if he becomes available as expected,” the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike and Broderick Turner wrote. “The team will, however, monitor the buyout and trade markets for potential additions to their frontcourt. “Sacramento center Hassan Whiteside, who is averaging 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots in 14-1/2 minutes per game, is a possible target the team could pursue.”

Whiteside is an elite shot blocker that could help the Lakers replace Anthony Davis defensively as he deals with a calf injury.

While Whiteside’s offensive upside is limited, the Lakers have options like Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris and Marc Gasol to fill Davis’ void on that side of the ball.

In his career, Whiteside has averaged 13.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are currently 22-10 this season. They are expected to be active in the buyout market as they look to improve their roster around LeBron James.