- Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo
- Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers
- Anthony Davis thanked Rob Pelinka for bringing DeAndre Jordan to Lakers
- Cedric Ceballos offers major update on his scary battle with COVID-19
- Report: Marc Gasol never got over Lakers demoting him for Andre Drummond
- Kwame Brown destroys Russell Westbrook, goes off on expletive-laced tirade after seeing him in skirt
- Jalen Ramsey responds to LeBron James’ emphatic shout-out after Rams’ Week 1 win
- Report: LeBron’s game-winner vs. Warriors in play-in game cost their concession workers health care for a month
- LeBron James’ 5-emoji reaction to DeAndre Hopkins’ amazing touchdown catch
- Report: Marc Gasol set to continue career with Girona in Spain
Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers
-
- Updated: September 13, 2021
According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week.
Free agent big man Kenneth Faried is working out for the Lakers this week, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA.
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 13, 2021
Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
With the way the NBA game has evolved, if he were to return to the league, he would be a small-ball center.
It would be interesting to see exactly what type of role Faried would have on the Lakers.
The Lakers recently signed veteran center DeAndre Jordan and traded Marc Gasol. As of now, the team has two true centers on its roster: Jordan and Dwight Howard.
Only time will tell if Faried ends up signing with L.A.