Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week.

Free agent big man Kenneth Faried is working out for the Lakers this week, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 13, 2021

Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

With the way the NBA game has evolved, if he were to return to the league, he would be a small-ball center.

It would be interesting to see exactly what type of role Faried would have on the Lakers.

The Lakers recently signed veteran center DeAndre Jordan and traded Marc Gasol. As of now, the team has two true centers on its roster: Jordan and Dwight Howard.

Only time will tell if Faried ends up signing with L.A.