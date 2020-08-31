The Los Angeles Lakers have been without veteran point guard Rajon Rondo since the NBA season restarted in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

Rondo fractured his thumb, which forced him to leave the bubble and miss the Lakers’ final eight regular season games.

The 34-year-old spent time working out with Kurt Rambis in an attempt to return early in the postseason but missed the entire first-round series between the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Rondo has most recently been dealing with a back issue.

Now, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is optimistic that Rondo will return to the lineup for Los Angeles in the second round.

Vogel said Rajon Rondo practiced today, and “looked good … we’re hopeful to have him in this series." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 31, 2020

The Lakers could sure use Rondo as another playmaker in their offense.

While Los Angeles went on to win its final four game against the Blazers, Rondo would certainly provide an added boost on both ends of the floor.

The veteran guard averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists per game during the 2019-20 regular season.