Report: Frank Vogel Ready to Let Rajon Rondo Help Coach Lakers Outside of Bubble

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo will be out of action for the next six-to-eight weeks with a broken thumb, but Lakers head coach Frank Vogel indicated that Rondo could aid the coaching staff during his rehabilitation.

The 34-year-old Rondo broke his thumb on Sunday and will undergo surgery before then starting his rehab workouts away from the team.

Rondo’s 14 years of NBA experience can provide valuable advice to teammates, even if he isn’t part of the group within the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

“I definitely will offer that type of participation to Rajon if that’s something he’s interested in,” Vogel said.

Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins, senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis and members of the team’s video staff didn’t travel with the Lakers, but have been watching practices via Zoom.

The fact that those individuals have been able to make assessments on Lakers players shows that any contributions that Rondo can offer will also serve as an asset to the team.

In addition, it will allow Rondo to stay connected to the team until he’s able to return to the court. If Rondo’s able to return by the minimum length of time of six weeks, that would return him to the court shortly after the Aug. 17 scheduled start of the 2019-20 postseason.

Exactly how long the Lakers remain in the playoffs is unknown, though they enter the resumed season with the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14.

If the Lakers are able to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in a decade, they would be playing into the month of October. With the Lakers already missing another guard, Avery Bradley, Rondo’s presence on the court could be an important part of extending the team’s season.